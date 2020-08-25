Clippers Vs. Mavericks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

The drama continues Tuesday evening between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks with an eventful series tied up at 2-2.

After hitting an overtime game-winner at the buzzer in Game 4, Slovenien sensation Luka Dončić (ankle) is probable to play, along with Trey Burke (ankle). Meanwhile, the Mavericks will be without Kristaps Porzingis (knee).

Patrick Beverly (calf strain) is doubtful for the Clippers as well, so you can bet on another battle.

Here’s how to tune in to Game 5 between the Clippers and Mavericks:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Online: TNT | fuboTV (free trial)