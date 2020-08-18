The Boston Bruins aren’t done yet.
After failing to light the lamp in the first two periods of Monday night’s Game 4 action between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes, Boston came out firing in the final period.
Jake DeBrusk got the B’s on the board 7:26 into the final frame, and Connor Clifton evened the score just over three minutes later to knot the score at two with 10 minutes remaining in the game.
More: How To Watch Bruins, Red Sox Live Programming Monday On NESN, NESN+
Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images