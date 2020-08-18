Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins aren’t done yet.

After failing to light the lamp in the first two periods of Monday night’s Game 4 action between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes, Boston came out firing in the final period.

Jake DeBrusk got the B’s on the board 7:26 into the final frame, and Connor Clifton evened the score just over three minutes later to knot the score at two with 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images