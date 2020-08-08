If Ivan Fears’ opinion is any indication, it’s time to start buying Damien Harris stock.

The New England Patriots essentially redshirted Harris last season, but Fears suggested Friday the 2019 third-round draft pick could be on the brink of a sophomore breakout.

“I think you need just to know that Damien is a doggone good runner,” the Patriots’ longtime running backs coach said in a video conference with reporters. “He’s a real good runner. He’s done a hell of a job improving his all-around game. When he came out of Bama, he was an excellent runner. He is an excellent runner.

“I think that’s what he’s going to show you when he gets a chance to play. I think you’re going to like what you see, and I think combining him with the other SEC runner that we have in Sony (Michel), you have a hell of a pack there.”

Michel, New England’s lead back for the last two seasons, currently is on the physically unable to perform list following offseason foot surgery. If he’s not cleared by the time on-field practices begin Aug. 12, Harris could see his reps increase considerably.

The Alabama product saw action in just two regular-season games as a rookie, logging four garbage-time carries for 12 yards. He performed well last preseason (16 carries, 88 yards, 5.5 yards per carry) but dealt with multiple injuries and wound up buried on the depth chart by Week 1.

With Brandon Bolden opting out of this season due to COVID-19 concerns, the Patriots entered camp with a running back group of Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Harris and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor. With White and Burkhead better suited for sub-back roles, Harris has a clear opportunity to earn early-down carries, especially if Michel remains sidelined.

Though their skill sets differ, White’s early-career trajectory could be a roadmap for Harris. White also hardly played as a rookie in 2014 before appearing in 14 games and scoring six touchdowns the following season. The Patriots took a similar approach with Shane Vereen in 2011, as well.

Harris averaged 6.4 yards per carry in four seasons at Alabama, the best mark ever by a Crimson Tide rusher with at least 400 carries. Can he replicate that success at the NFL level? We might find out this season.

