Could Raptors Leave NBA Bubble Ahead Of Celtics Series Amid Boycotts?

The National Basketball Association delivered quite a statement Wednesday evening.

The league postponed all three games set to take place Wednesday, as players did not feel comfortable playing playoffs games in wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Wisconsin.

And while it’s not yet determined as how long games could be postponed for, it’s being reported that some NBA teams have discussed leaving the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported the Toronto Raptors, who are set to face the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their second-round series Thursday, are among the teams having discussions “about going home.”

Question is no longer if players are prepared to boycott one game — that’s happened. It’s how many they will. There have been discussions amongst several teams, notably Toronto, about going home. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 26, 2020

It was also reported the Celtics and Raptors are “leaning towards” not playing Game 1 on Thursday.

NBA players are set to meet Wednesday night to determine next steps, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

What would the Raptors leaving the NBA bubble mean for the Celtics? That’s still unclear.