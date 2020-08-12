The Arizona Coyotes already have pulled off one upset, but can they make it two?
Following a qualifying round series win over the Nashville Predators, the ‘Yotes now will take on the Colorado Avalanche in a first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series inside the Edmonton bubble.
Though this might not be the most head-turning series on paper, it does feature some stars in Hart finalist Nathan MacKinnon for Colorado and Taylor Hall for Arizona.
Here’s how to watch Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game 1 online:
When: Tuesday, August 11, at 5:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images