Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Arizona Coyotes already have pulled off one upset, but can they make it two?

Following a qualifying round series win over the Nashville Predators, the ‘Yotes now will take on the Colorado Avalanche in a first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series inside the Edmonton bubble.

Though this might not be the most head-turning series on paper, it does feature some stars in Hart finalist Nathan MacKinnon for Colorado and Taylor Hall for Arizona.

Here’s how to watch Coyotes vs. Avalanche Game 1 online:

When: Tuesday, August 11, at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images