Are you ready for some high-stakes afternoon hockey?

The Arizona Coyotes and Nashville Predators will square off Wednesday in Game 3 of their NHL Qualifying Round series. The Coyotes earned a 4-3 victory in the series opener inside the Edmonton bubble, with the Predators evening the series Tuesday afternoon.

Who will emerge from this game with a 2-1 series lead? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Coyotes-Predators Game 3:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images