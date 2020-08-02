Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NHL postseason action rolls on Sunday with a loaded schedule.

The five-game slate begins with the Arizona Coyotes and Nashville Predators, who will open their best-of-five series inside the league’s Edmonton bubble. The Predators owned the fourth seed in the Central Divison at the time of the NHL’s pause, while the Coyotes sat in fifth in the Pacific Divison.

Nashville and Arizona met twice in the regular season. The Coyotes claimed a 5-2 win in mid-October before the Preds evened the head-to-head score with a 3-2 victory in late December.

Here’s how to watch Coyotes vs. Predators Game 1 online:

When: Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: USA

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images