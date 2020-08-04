The Coyotes on Tuesday can push the Predators to the brink of elimination.
Arizona and Nashville will square off in Game 2 of their NHL Qualifying Round series inside the Edmonton bubble. The Coyotes earned a hard-fought, 4-3 victory Sunday in the series opener.
Will Arizona take a commanding 2-0 series lead, or will Nashville tie the series at a game apiece? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch Coyotes-Predators Game 2:
When: Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NHL Network
