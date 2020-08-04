Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Connecticut Sun are still in search of their first victory of the season at the WNBA bubble, losing their last four games at the IMG Academy campus in Florida.

And as they return to action on Tuesday, they’ll certainly have their work cut out for them against the Seattle Storm, who opened up the 2020 season at 3-1.

But the three-time WNBA Champions will be without a major contributor in Sue Bird, who misses her second-straight game after hyper-flexing her knee in the Storm’s last game.

But Connecticut won’t be at full strength either. Here’s the injury report:

Connecticut Sun:

Jacki Gemelow: Out (Knee)

Briann January: Out (illness/quarantining)

Seattle Storm:

Sue Bird: Out (Knee)

Epiphanny Prince: Out (personal)

The game tips-off on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images