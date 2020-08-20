CT Sun Vs. Aces Preview: Tough Test Of Connecticut’s Turnaround

The Connecticut Sun are looking more like themselves lately.

After returning to the win column this week, the Sun will test the strength of their revival again when they face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday in Bradenton, Fla., at IMG Academy.

The Sun have won five of their last seven games, including a resounding win over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday in their last outing. The good run has lifted Connecticut into seventh place in the WNBA standings.

The Aces lost to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, snapping their seven-game winning streak. Las Vegas is in second place in the standings.

Here’s how to watch Sun versus Aces on Thursday:

Connecticut Sun (5-7) vs. Las Vegas Aces (8-3)

When: Thursday, Aug. 20, at 10 p.m. ET

TV: NESN+

Online: NESN+ Live

Recent Meetings

This will be the first Sun-Aces game of the 2020 WNBA season. The Sun won two out of three meetings last season.

Players to watch

Dewanna Bonner leads the Sun in scoring with 19 points per game. The WNBA named her the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Forward A’ja Wilson powers the Aces, scoring 19.5 points and grabbing 8.5 rebounds per game. Both are team highs.