Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Buckle up. This one could be a bumpy ride.

Monday’s Sun-Dream matchup has the potential to be one of the more explosive games played so far this WNBA season. This will be Connecticut’s first look at Shekinna Stricklen and Courtney Williams since the former Sun starters joined Atlanta in February. (Stricklen signed with the club as a free agent, while Williams landed there in a three-team trade that brought Briann January to Connecticut shortly after.)

The Sun have beefed up their own roster, too, adding the likes of DeWanna Bonner and Kaleena

Despite their respective star power, however, Connecticut (1-6) and Atlanta (2-5) hold two of the worst records in the league through the first two weeks of play. Both teams, in fact, are coming off of Saturday losses, though only one squad will bounce back with a win Monday night.

But which team will emerge victorious? Tune in to find out!

Here’s how to watch Sun-Dream on Monday:

Connecticut Sun (1-6) vs. Atlanta Dream (2-5)

When: Monday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: NESNplus

Online: NESN Live Stream

Recent meetings

This is the first time the Sun and the Dream will square off this season. And if last season is any indicator, Connecticut should have the edge on Atlanta, despite some roster shake-ups on both sides during the offseason.

The Sun dominated the Dream in 2019, defeating them 3-1 in their season series.

Players to watch

Naturally, all eyes will be on Stricklen and Williams in their first game against their former team. Williams has dazzled, averaging 10.6 points a game and recording her first double-double of the season Thursday against the Seattle Storm. Stricklen, meanwhile, has scored double-figures in just one game this season, averaging eight points and 2.5 rebounds in her first seven games with the Dream.

Sun fans also should keep and eye out for Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas, both of whom scored 11 points in Saturday’s loss to the Chicago Sky.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun