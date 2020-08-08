Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Sun finally are in the win column, but can they continue their success this weekend?

Connecticut will take on the Chicago Sky for the first time this season Saturday as the Sun seek their second win of the season. The Sun are coming off their first win of the season, topping the Dallas Wings 91-68 on Thursday night.

The Sky, however, will look to bounce back from a 96-86 loss to the Mercury on Thursday, despite some solid stuff from Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot down the stretch.

Here’s how to watch Sky-Sun:

Chicago Sky (4-2) Vs. Connecticut Sun (1-5)

When: Saturday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. ET

TV: NESNplus, NBA TV

Online: NESN Live Stream

Recent matchups

This is the first time the Sun and the Sky will meet this season. Chicago defeated Connecticut 2-1 in their 2019 season, including an epic 109-104 overtime victory in September.

Players to watch

DeWanna Bonner has been quiet the last two games, posting just 13 points and 17 rebounds in 63 minutes of play.

Vandersloot and Quigley, meanwhile, will look to continue their recent success. The two combined for 34 points 11 assists and six rebounds Thursday against the Mercury.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Poss