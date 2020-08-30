CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Defeats Mystics 76-63 In Shorthanded Effort

The Sun improved to 7-9 while the Mystics fell to 4-11. Washington’s losing streak now sits at four games.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Briann January

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Essence Carson

SUN START HOT

The Sun had a pretty solid first quarter.

Connecticut and Washington remained relatively even through the first few minutes. But Carson got revenge on her former team early, scoring eight of the Sun’s first 11 points of the game.

The Mystics struggled to communicate throughout the quarter, and it cost them dearly toward the end. Washington shot a measly 28.6 percent from the field in the first and committed five turnovers to Connecticut’s one.

The Sun took a 19-15 lead into the second on 38.1 percent shooting.

MORE SUN SUCCESS

Connecticut held its lead in the second, but it wasn’t always pretty.

The Sun started things off with 6-2 run, but missed several quality opportunities to extend their lead further. But they found a bit of a spark late in the quarter.

The Sun opened up a 13-point lead with three minutes on the clock and finished the half shooting 43.2 percent. Charles stunned in the first half, going 5-for-8 (62.5 percent) from the field and leading all scorers with 12 points.

What's my favorite word? Iceyyyy❄️ Kaila with the ice in her veins. #SUNState pic.twitter.com/AXsAa4VnKz — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 30, 2020

The rookie, Kaila Charles, is leading the court with 12 points.#SUNState pic.twitter.com/jhChN8kL8E — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 30, 2020

Connecticut entered halftime with an 11-point lead. All eight Sun players that touched the court in the first found the bottom of the net.

SAME OLD SAME OLD

Not much changed for the Sun or the Mystics in the third.

The Sun wasted no time building on their lead, going up 20 on the Mystics midway in the quarter. Thomas and Bonner led the charge, combining for 21 points through three frames.

The Mystics slowly chiseled away at the Sun’s lead in the final minutes of the quarter. Emma Meeseman finally found her rhythm, notching 14 points through three.

Still, Connecticut managed to hold on to a 14-point lead entering the final 10 minutes. Thomas (12 points, 10 rebounds) already had herself a double-double.