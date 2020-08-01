The Sun just can’t seem to find their stride.
Connecticut fell 78-69 to Minnesota on Saturday, dropping its fourth straight game of the season. This is the second time the teams have met this season, with the Lynx claiming victory for the second time in a row.
DeWanna Bonner continued to dazzle for the Sun, posting 28 points, four rebounds and two assists. Sylvia Fowles earned herself yet another double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday’s contest.
The Sun fall to 0-4 while the Lynx improve to 3-1.
Here’s how it all went down:
STARTING FIVE
PG: Jasmine Thomas
SG: Bria Holmes
PF: Alyssa Thomas
SF: DeWanna Bonner
C: Brionna Jones
EVEN STEVEN
The Lynx (slightly) outscored the Sun in the first, though there wasn’t much daylight between the two to start.
The Sun started strong defensively, especially with some help Bria Holmes and Alyssa Thomas that kept the Lynx at bay to start.
Hey @Patriots, do y'all need a safety? #SUNState pic.twitter.com/FlXLbDaEUl
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 1, 2020
No Fly Zone🚫✈️ pic.twitter.com/QG9X8oNYzA
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 1, 2020
Minnesota kept things close, however, trimming Connecticut’s lead to two late in the first.
The Lynx outscored the Sun 18-17 in the first 10 minutes.
SUN FIND DAYLIGHT
The Sun found more success in the second, creating distance between the two squads.
Things remained fairly even through the first half of the quarter.
Send two, Syl doesn't mind 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/BBPoPLPLuU
— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) August 1, 2020
Until the job's done💪#SUNState pic.twitter.com/Vqq8me6Q5P
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 1, 2020
Connecticut opened up a ten-point lead late in the second.
AND ONE🔥#SUNState pic.twitter.com/dBczk15UT8
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 1, 2020
Energy🔋#SUNState pic.twitter.com/YM2wVltYa7
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 1, 2020
The Sun ended the half with a 42-35 lead
SWAPPING LEADS
The Lynx refused to lose momentum in the third. But the Sun didn’t let up, either.
The two squads swapped leads throughout the quarter, though innesota eliminated Connecticut’s lead early in the quarter. Despite some push back from Connecticut, Minnesota outscored them 26-18 in the half, keeping things close.
CD from 𝗗𝗘𝗘𝗣 pic.twitter.com/BcpPwgL0v1
— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) August 1, 2020
⛹️♀️💨 pic.twitter.com/KMRfgE76LQ
— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) August 1, 2020
The Sun didn’t let up either, leaning on Bonner for some more quality basketball.
Nice with it3️⃣#SUNState pic.twitter.com/NiRV9xA570
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 1, 2020
Captain of the hook#SUNState pic.twitter.com/sLeUB1pAYm
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 1, 2020
The Lynx maintained a one-point lead heading into the all-important fourth quarter.
BATTLE TO THE FINISH
This game was down to the wire, though Minnesota ultimately came out on top.
The Lynx maintained a slight lead over the Sun throughout the fourth, led by Bonner and Jasmine Thomas.
Reminder: Don't give Jas space.#SUNState pic.twitter.com/Ix1sFNPvx1
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 1, 2020
Minnesota opened up a nine-point lead with 2:23 left in the game, a gap Connecticut failed to close.
.@rachelbanham_1 said NOPE 🚫
The @minnesotalynx lead the @ConnecticutSun 76-65 with 2:23 left on @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/alH3pZraP4
— WNBA (@WNBA) August 1, 2020
A thing of 𝓑𝓮𝓪𝓾𝓽𝔂 pic.twitter.com/tI699pOdLH
— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) August 1, 2020
No shot is safe ✋ pic.twitter.com/gXtLyyKLGO
— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) August 1, 2020
The Lynx beat the Sun for the second time this season, this time topping Connecticut.
PLAY OF THE GAME
SHE. IS. BACK.
Theresa is back!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/vkQu3F7eap
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 1, 2020
UP NEXT
Connecticut plays the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, with tip-off scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.
