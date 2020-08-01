Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Sun just can’t seem to find their stride.

Connecticut fell 78-69 to Minnesota on Saturday, dropping its fourth straight game of the season. This is the second time the teams have met this season, with the Lynx claiming victory for the second time in a row.

DeWanna Bonner continued to dazzle for the Sun, posting 28 points, four rebounds and two assists. Sylvia Fowles earned herself yet another double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday’s contest.

The Sun fall to 0-4 while the Lynx improve to 3-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Bria Holmes

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

EVEN STEVEN

The Lynx (slightly) outscored the Sun in the first, though there wasn’t much daylight between the two to start.

The Sun started strong defensively, especially with some help Bria Holmes and Alyssa Thomas that kept the Lynx at bay to start.

Minnesota kept things close, however, trimming Connecticut’s lead to two late in the first.

The Lynx outscored the Sun 18-17 in the first 10 minutes.

SUN FIND DAYLIGHT

The Sun found more success in the second, creating distance between the two squads.

Things remained fairly even through the first half of the quarter.

Connecticut opened up a ten-point lead late in the second.

The Sun ended the half with a 42-35 lead

SWAPPING LEADS

The Lynx refused to lose momentum in the third. But the Sun didn’t let up, either.

The two squads swapped leads throughout the quarter, though innesota eliminated Connecticut’s lead early in the quarter. Despite some push back from Connecticut, Minnesota outscored them 26-18 in the half, keeping things close.

The Sun didn’t let up either, leaning on Bonner for some more quality basketball.

The Lynx maintained a one-point lead heading into the all-important fourth quarter.

BATTLE TO THE FINISH

This game was down to the wire, though Minnesota ultimately came out on top.

The Lynx maintained a slight lead over the Sun throughout the fourth, led by Bonner and Jasmine Thomas.

Minnesota opened up a nine-point lead with 2:23 left in the game, a gap Connecticut failed to close.

The Lynx beat the Sun for the second time this season, this time topping Connecticut.

PLAY OF THE GAME

SHE. IS. BACK.

UP NEXT

Connecticut plays the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, with tip-off scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images