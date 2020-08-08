The Sun’s recent success was short-lived.
Connecticut dropped its sixth game of the season Saturday, falling 100-93 to the Chicago Sky at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Kaila Charles had a break-out game for the Sun, posting 15 points in 24 minutes. Jasmine Thomas also looked stellar, tallying 22 points for Connecticut.
The Sun fell to 1-6 while the Sky moved to 5-2.
Here’s how it all went down:
STARTING FIVE
PG: Jasmine Thomas
SG: Natisha Hiedeman
PF: Alyssa Thomas
SF: DeWanna Bonner
C: Brionna Jones
SEE-SAW
Chicago found a bit of an edge early, though it didn’t last long.
The Sky got off to a quick start, opening up a double-digit lead. Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot each got off to a hot start, giving Chicago an early boost.
Alli3 Quigl3y getting it started. 💪 pic.twitter.com/92nEi8AUDC
— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 8, 2020
We can put this in the @GoDucksKG file. 🗂@RuthyHebard24 x @Sloot22 pic.twitter.com/2EY8hWYZtA
— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 8, 2020
But the Sun bounced back, with some help from the rookie Charles.
Don't sleep on the rookie.#SUNState pic.twitter.com/KK91oRJSKm
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 8, 2020
Swooooshhhh#SUNState pic.twitter.com/pX0MeHIoAO
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 8, 2020
Charles led Connecticut with nine points in the quarter, as the Sun found themselves down just one point.
SKY DOMINATE
The Sky opened up a solid lead in the second.
Chicago continued it’s dominance, opening up another double-digit lead early. And this time, they’d maintain it for much longer.
— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 8, 2020
🤗 love to see it. @gabbywilliams15 pic.twitter.com/Y4cjC8PoZk
— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 8, 2020
Charles continued to produce in the second, ending the quarter with a team-high 13 points.
2nd WNBA 3-pointer for Kaila!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/IUnle5b27B
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 8, 2020
Z putting them on their toes just before the half. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ia4GYMVp9d
— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 8, 2020
Jasmine Thomas and Brionna Jones helped carry the team with 12 and eight points apiece in the first half.
Jas is on 🔥#SUNState pic.twitter.com/Rt1ut4m8pp
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 8, 2020
💪💪💪#SUNState pic.twitter.com/mXT6PA1tXO
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 8, 2020
Despite a hearty effort from the Sun, Connecticut trailed Chicago 52-46 entering the half.
A SPARK FROM THE SUN
The Sun wasted no time trimming the Sky’s lead to start the second half. Connecticut tied the game late in the third off some solid stuff from Thomas and Natisha Hiedeman.
Tie game! #SUNState pic.twitter.com/JotTUOnihh
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 8, 2020
Swaggy wanted in on the 3 business!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/JbgjZhBPOz
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 8, 2020
Despite the Sun’s efforts, Connecticut entered the fourth facing a 10-point deficit.
DEAL = SEALED
The Sun simply couldn’t make a run at it in the fourth.
The Sky continued to dominate in the fourth with Quigley and Cheyenne Parker, who recorded 22 and 20 points, respectively.
QB1. @Sloot22 pic.twitter.com/xDLzJfn7TZ
— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 8, 2020
Q on queue 👀
Breaking ankles. @alliequigley pic.twitter.com/Czmo9Kkhwn
— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 8, 2020
There wasn’t much more to this one, with Chicago ultimately topping the Sun 100-91.
PLAY OF THE GAME
AT never disappoints.
A 3️⃣ Machine!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/oKoIM2Dsce
— Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 8, 2020
UP NEXT
Connecticut will matchup against Shekinna Stricklen, Courtney Williams and the Atlanta Dream on Monday, with tip-off slated for 6 p.m. ET.
