The Sun’s recent success was short-lived.

Connecticut dropped its sixth game of the season Saturday, falling 100-93 to the Chicago Sky at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Kaila Charles had a break-out game for the Sun, posting 15 points in 24 minutes. Jasmine Thomas also looked stellar, tallying 22 points for Connecticut.

The Sun fell to 1-6 while the Sky moved to 5-2.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Natisha Hiedeman

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

SEE-SAW

Chicago found a bit of an edge early, though it didn’t last long.

The Sky got off to a quick start, opening up a double-digit lead. Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot each got off to a hot start, giving Chicago an early boost.

Alli3 Quigl3y getting it started. 💪 pic.twitter.com/92nEi8AUDC — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 8, 2020

But the Sun bounced back, with some help from the rookie Charles.

Charles led Connecticut with nine points in the quarter, as the Sun found themselves down just one point.

SKY DOMINATE

The Sky opened up a solid lead in the second.

Chicago continued it’s dominance, opening up another double-digit lead early. And this time, they’d maintain it for much longer.

Charles continued to produce in the second, ending the quarter with a team-high 13 points.

Z putting them on their toes just before the half. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ia4GYMVp9d — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 8, 2020

Jasmine Thomas and Brionna Jones helped carry the team with 12 and eight points apiece in the first half.

Despite a hearty effort from the Sun, Connecticut trailed Chicago 52-46 entering the half.

A SPARK FROM THE SUN

The Sun wasted no time trimming the Sky’s lead to start the second half. Connecticut tied the game late in the third off some solid stuff from Thomas and Natisha Hiedeman.

Swaggy wanted in on the 3 business!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/JbgjZhBPOz — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 8, 2020

Despite the Sun’s efforts, Connecticut entered the fourth facing a 10-point deficit.

DEAL = SEALED

The Sun simply couldn’t make a run at it in the fourth.

The Sky continued to dominate in the fourth with Quigley and Cheyenne Parker, who recorded 22 and 20 points, respectively.

There wasn’t much more to this one, with Chicago ultimately topping the Sun 100-91.

PLAY OF THE GAME

AT never disappoints.

UP NEXT

Connecticut will matchup against Shekinna Stricklen, Courtney Williams and the Atlanta Dream on Monday, with tip-off slated for 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images