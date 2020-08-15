Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a record-setting night Friday as the Connecticut Sun took the floor at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. to face the Chicago Sky.

Jasmine Thomas recorded her 3,000th career point, Alyssa Thomas moved to sixth in the team’s history for assists while DeWanna Bonner tallied the 5,000th point of her career as well.

And in the end, it was a game-winning steal by Bonner in the final seconds to seal Connecticut’s 77-74 victory over Chicago. The Sun have now won third straight contests.

Friday’s result was led by four Connecticut starters scoring in double figures, with Bonner (19 points, nine rebounds), Alyssa Thomas (15 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists), Jasmine Thomas (15 points) and Brionna Jones (15 points).

With the result, the Sun move to 4-6 while the Sky fall to 6-4.

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Kaila Charles

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

EARLY STRUGGLES

Chicago got off to a good start, scoring the first six points of the game and later taking its largest lead of the first half (eight points).

Both Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas etched their mark in CT Sun history during the quarter.

With that, Alyssa Thomas is now in 6th in Sun history for assists!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/AVwRgJbv3c — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 14, 2020

What a way for Jasmine Thomas to hit her 3000th career-point! #SUNState pic.twitter.com/2ejBlRbbvJ — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 14, 2020

Jasmine Thomas🤩

8/12: Becomes 18th All-Time WNBA for Assists.

8/14: Reaches 3000th Career point. pic.twitter.com/WdaB8GZNND — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 14, 2020

GAINING AN ADVANTAGE

The Sun controlled the glass and thus controlled the half, taking a 37-28 lead into the break after also shooting 35.7 percent from the field (15-for-42).

Connecticut out-rebounded Chicago 20-11 in the first half, with 10 points coming off offensive rebounds, of which it had seven. Six different players found the scoring column with Jones and Thomas leading the way with eight points apiece.

EXTENDING THEIR LEAD

It took a little while for things to get going in the second half, but when they did it was was all Connecticut.

The Sun extended their advantage to as many as 14 points before taking a 55-45 lead at the end of the period. They did so behind Bonner, who had nine points in the quarter, and the defense.

Brionna Jones is at 10 points now!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/v2ONMUZwZ6 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 15, 2020

CLOSE CALL

Things got interesting when Connecticut had its lead cut to five points with three minutes left, two with just two minutes remaining and eventually one, 75-74, with 19.3 seconds left.

Alyssa Thomas had a crucial steal in the final minute before Brionna Jones converted on a layup in traffic to give the Sun a 75-72 lead with 29 ticks left. Bonner then had the game-winning steal and free throws to end it.

Left defense at the logo, dished for 3️⃣! Sun hold their double-digit lead!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/A5zW1DBgIE — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 15, 2020

NEXT UP

The Sun will take on the Seattle Storm on Sunday with tip set for 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images