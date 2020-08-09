Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When the Earth shook Sunday morning across parts of the eastern United States, Dale Earnhardt Jr. did what any normal person would do: Hop on Twitter.

An earthquake registered a 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale with an epicenter at Sparta, N.C. The quake, which struck around 8 a.m. ET, was felt as south as Atlanta and as west as Ohio, according to multiple reports. There were no reported casualties as of 9:15 a.m.

Earnhardt, likely located either at his house in Mooresville, N.C., (roughly 80 miles from Sparta) or at NBC Sports’ NASCAR studio in Charlotte (roughly 100 miles from Sparta), had what probably is the most common reaction among people who feel earthquakes.

Check out this tweet:

I think I just felt an earthquake — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 9, 2020

That you did, Junior.

For those interested in the science behind (or underneath?) Sunday’s quake, here’s some context from Matthew Cappucci, a meteorologist and atmospheric scientist for the Washington Post:

Breaking: a shallow magnitude 5.1 #earthquake was just felt in the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee. It was preceded by a minor foreshock yesterday. Earthquakes travel farther in the eastern U.S. because of the structure of the crust and the fewer faults that break it up. pic.twitter.com/bXPg2voIw7 — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) August 9, 2020

Breaking: the #earthquake, with an epicenter near Sparta, N.C., was felt as far away as Ohio. The magnitude 5.1 earthquake was preceded by a 2.6 "foreshock" at 1:57 a.m. Numerous minor rattling aftershocks are likely – many of which will rattle the Piedmont for weeks to come. pic.twitter.com/7KOolOKXjz — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) August 9, 2020

Here is the mechanism for the magnitude 5.1 #earthquake that just occurred near Sparta, N.C.. It was also felt in CLT, ATL, and even parts of TN/Ohio. This looks like an "oblique reverse" slip. One block slipped below the other, and a bit laterally past it. pic.twitter.com/yxMc5EMxAh — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) August 9, 2020

There is NO data whatsoever to support the #Sparta quake being associated with any form of hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking." The quake occurred in seismically active zone that has spurred several 5.0+ quakes in last 300 years. Last "big quake" in NC? Ashveille, 1916. M5.2! pic.twitter.com/yRH1IBplCf — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) August 9, 2020

As for NASCAR news that actually pertains to racing, Cup Series drivers are set for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Chris Buescher will start at the pole, while Kevin Harvick, the winner of Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at MIS, will start 20th after an inverting of the top 20 finishers from the doubleheader opener.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images