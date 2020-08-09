When the Earth shook Sunday morning across parts of the eastern United States, Dale Earnhardt Jr. did what any normal person would do: Hop on Twitter.

An earthquake registered a 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale with an epicenter at Sparta, N.C. The quake, which struck around 8 a.m. ET, was felt as south as Atlanta and as west as Ohio, according to multiple reports. There were no reported casualties as of 9:15 a.m.

Earnhardt, likely located either at his house in Mooresville, N.C., (roughly 80 miles from Sparta) or at NBC Sports’ NASCAR studio in Charlotte (roughly 100 miles from Sparta), had what probably is the most common reaction among people who feel earthquakes.

Check out this tweet:

That you did, Junior.

For those interested in the science behind (or underneath?) Sunday’s quake, here’s some context from Matthew Cappucci, a meteorologist and atmospheric scientist for the Washington Post:

As for NASCAR news that actually pertains to racing, Cup Series drivers are set for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Chris Buescher will start at the pole, while Kevin Harvick, the winner of Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at MIS, will start 20th after an inverting of the top 20 finishers from the doubleheader opener.

More Racing: Bubba Wallace Trolls NASCAR Haters With Reaction To Sport’s TV Ratings

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images