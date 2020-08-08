Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Damian Lillard has dropped the mic.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard seems to have taken exception to responses from Los Angeles Clippers guards Paul George and Patrick Beverly, and he let both players and the rest of the NBA world know it.

It started as the Trail Blazers took on the Clippers in an NBA seeding game Saturday, with Lillard missing a pair of crucial free throws in the fourth quarter. He was then mocked by Beverly and some Clippers teammates on the bench.

Lillard was later asked about the Clippers’ response, and told Bleacher Report he took it as a sign of respect, insinuating the Clippers would be better off without him and the Trail Blazers in the playoff picture.

“I sent (Patrick Beverly) home before… Paul George just got sent home by me last year in the playoffs,” Lillard said.

Beverly, upon seeing the Instagram post by Bleacher Report, responded with “Cancun on 3,” likely referencing that Lillard’s team is the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and still fighting for a playoff spot. George followed that up with “And you getting sent home this year…”

Lillard had heard enough, and it prompted the All-Star to drop a bomb.

“(George) keep switching teams … running from the grind. You boys is chumps,” Lillard commented.

You can check out the full exchange below, courtesy of Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks.

Things must be interesting on the Walt Disney World campus, and who knows how that will transition when real playoff basketball begins.

We, for one, can’t wait.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images