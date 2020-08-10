Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danica Patrick isn’t about to let some internet troll ruin her day.

An Instagram user over the weekend commented on one of Patrick’s posts by mocking the retired NASCAR star over her recent breakup with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The remarks were as stupid as they were mean-spirited.

“At 38, its over for you in the relationship world with high value men,” the person wrote. “From a failed marriage to failed dating clearly you have a problem in dating.”

Patrick used her Instagram story to respond.

“If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed,” Danica wrote. “Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours. Our reality is our decision. Still not easy — but true.”

Take a look:

Edge: Danica.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images