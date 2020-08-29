David Krejci Reveals What Bruins Need To Do Better In Game 5 Vs. Lightning

David Krejci historically has played his best hockey in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

We saw just that in the Bruins’ first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, but the Boston veteran and his second line have cooled off against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins fell to Tampa Bay in Game 4 on Saturday, now trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Jake DeBrusk, Krejci’s linemate, was the only member of the Black and Gold to find twine.

Krejci finished with with zero’s across the board save for one shot on goal. And now, Krejci is just looking toward Game 5.

“How many shots did we have today? I don’t even know,” Krejci said during his Zoom postgame press conference. “We just have to get the shots through. There’s no excuse for it. Forwards, we have to get to the net, find the shooting lanes. All those things. You know, you work in practice and we have to show it in a game. We have to get better at it.

“I’m not really going to build on anything today,” Krejci added. “It’s regroup and get ready for next game.”

It’s do or die for Krejci and the Bruins entering Game 5 on Monday. Puck drops is set for 7 p.m. ET.