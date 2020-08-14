Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If the Boston Bruins are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, David Krejci probably is scoring important goals.

The forward has been an absolute problem for opposing teams in the playoffs over the years, and he continued his onslaught Wednesday with his 37th-career playoff goal in Boston’s double-overtime thriller against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Krejci didn’t stop there though. The 34-year-old notched No. 38 just 15:41 into Thursday night’s Game 2 action to give Boston an early lead against the Hurricanes.

For more on the center’s phenomenal play, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images