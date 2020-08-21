David Krejci’s Tricky Sticker Was Bruins’ Only Worry In Postgame Celebration

“Playoff Krejci” doesn’t extend beyond the ice, apparently, at least not if stickers are involved.

Boston Bruins forward David Krejci continued his habit of elevating his game in the postseason with three goals and five assists in the B’s first-round series win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Krejci was at his best in the elimination, scoring a goal and adding an assist to help Boston send the Canes packing.

The performance earned Krejci player of the game honors inside the Boston dressing room after the game. As such, Krejci was given the distinguished honor of adding a Bruins sticker to a playoff victory board counting down every win on what the B’s hope is a journey to capturing the Stanley Cup.

The NHL on Friday released a behind-the-scenes video from inside the Bruins’ dressing room, as Jake DeBrusk named Krejci the B’s top performer in Game 5 (despite Patrice Bergeron’s status as a “god”).

When Krejci got up to update the sticker board, hilarity ensued.