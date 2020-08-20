David Pastrnak ‘Felt Better Every Shift’ In Game 5 Win Vs. Hurricanes

David Pastrnak made his return to the Bruins’ lineup Wednesday after missing Games 3 and 4.

The Boston winger was deemed unfit to participate and was a game-time decision for Game 5. And he made his way back onto the first line with two points in the B’s 2-1 series-clinching win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Pastrnak looked poised to tie the game at 1-1 in the second period but was denied by Petr Mrazek.

It certainly was good to see Pastrnak back on the ice. And the 24-year-old said he felt “better every shift.”

“Yeah, definitely obviously felt better every shift,” he told reporters during his Zoom postgame presser. “It was good to be back with the guys. Anytime you’re watching the games from the stands, it’s tough. Really happy I was back. …”

Pastrnak & Co. now have a few days of rest and will play either the Tampa Bay Lightning or Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.