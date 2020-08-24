Did Mookie Betts Tell Kobe Bryant He Wanted To Play For Dodgers Before Trade?

Sunday would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday, and tributes to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend took place all over the country — especially in L.A.

And the Dodgers were no exception.

Players on Major League Baseball squads donned Bryant’s gold Lakers jersey during a pregame ceremony, with longtime broadcaster Vin Scully narrating a bittersweet montage dedicated in memory of the future NBA Hall of Famer.

Remembering Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/J9SKfN9etN — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 23, 2020

Mookid Betts posted his own message about Bryant on Sunday.