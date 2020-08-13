Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball wanted to set a precedent with the suspension of Joe Kelly after the Los Angeles Dodgers reliever’s recent incident with the Houston Astros.

Kelly made headlines after throwing a 96 mph fastball close to the head of Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and later came close to hitting his teammate, Carlos Correa, later that inning. In addition to that, Kelly talked a lot of trash and made pouty faces at Correa, becoming an instant internet meme.

The right-hander received eight games for his antics, which in the abbreviated 2020 season, is the equivalent to a massive 22-game punishment if a full 162-game season was being played.

It looks like that suspension has been reduced to five games upon appeal, however, as first reported by Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports. ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN confirmed the report.

While throwing fastballs at a player’s head can never be condoned, perhaps the league took into account the accuracy trouble Kelly has had in the past.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images