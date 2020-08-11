General Hoodie?

During an interview Tuesday with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Donald Trump said he would accept military advice from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. It’s unclear whether Trump was kidding, but it’s probably safe to assume he was.

“You know, if I ever had a military battle, I’d call up Belichick and say ‘What do you think? What do you think?'” The United States President said. “Give me a couple of ideas.”

At one point in the discussion, Trump was asked whether Belichick or Tom Brady, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a better chance of winning the Super Bowl this season.

“Well, I would say this. You’ve got, if you ask me coach on coach, I like that as a better question,” Trump said. “You always have to hit me with these very tough questions. I think they’re both going to do great. They’re both friends of mine. I’ll tell you, Belichick is an incredible coach, and I think he’s going to do really well. This guy just knows how to win, and he’s a very good friend of mine. He’s a winner.”

As interested as Trump appears to be in the 2020 NFL season, he also claimed he’s prepared to boycott the campaign.

“But I won’t watch — I won’t watch if people don’t stand for the national anthem,” Trump said. “If they kneel, I don’t watch, including the Super Bowl. With that being said, we’re helping the NFL greatly on getting going, etc., etc. But I won’t care and I won’t watch if they don’t stand for the national anthem, and that’s what’s happened to basketball.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen what’s going on with basketball.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images