Donald Trump expects big things from Tom Brady this season.

The United States President recently joined conservative commentator Clay Travis for a FOX Sports Interview that was posted Tuesday morning. The two hit on a variety of topics, with Trump at one point discussing Brady’s decision to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

(Note: The Glazer Family, which owns the Bucs, long have been vocal and financial supporters of Trump’s political campaigns.)

“I think (Brady’s) biggest thing is, he wants to win,” Trump said. “And from what I know, and I know the ownership of the team, they’ll do whatever they have to because they’re fantastic people.”

Added Trump: “I think (Brady) had plenty of teams to go to, and he picked one with — from what I understand — a good offensive line and very good receivers. He looked at that closely. I think he probably had other choices where they had players.”

How Brady fares in his first season not with the Patriots will be perhaps the biggest storyline of the 2020 NFL campaign. Trump, for one, believes Brady will do what he always does.

“I think he’s gonna surprise a lot of people, I think he’s gonna do great.”

We’ll see, Donald. We’ll see.

Thumbnail photo via Jasper Colt/USA TODAY Sports Images