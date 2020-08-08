Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Over the last 20 years only one pitcher has won both the Cy Young and Most Valuable Player award in the same season.

Justin Verlander, then with the Detroit Tigers, is the lone hurler to accomplish the difficult feat. Verlander finished the season with a league-best 24 wins, 2.40 ERA, 251 innings pitched and 250 strikeouts over a league-high 34 starts.

No pitcher since has been able to take home both trophies, but this raises the question: should a pitcher be allowed to win them both in the same season? Check out the results of Tuesday’s Dunkin’ Poll in the video above!

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images