It has been 79 years since a Major League Baseball player hit over .400.

Boston Red Sox legend Ted Williams was the last player to reach the historic number all the way back in 1941. The 2020 MLB season being shortened to 60-games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has continued to bring up this topic as maybe this could be the year for some to reach the milestone — with a pretty large asterisk of course.

As the league swiftly approaches the 20-game mark, three players currently are hitting above the threshold. New York Yankees utility man D.J. LeMahieu sits at .422, San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano is at .458 and Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is above the rest with an astonishing .472 average.

This raises the question: will there be a .400 hitter this season? Check out the results of Wednesday’s Dunkin’ Poll in the video above!

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images