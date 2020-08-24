Dustin Johnson Sets TPC Boston Course Record To Win PGA Northern Trust

Dustin Johnson has reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the world rankings Sunday after a dominant performance in The Northern Trust at TPC Boston.

Shattering the Norton track’s former corse record, Johnson finished his weekend 30-under par, shooting a collective 254 in the event. It made for the 22nd victory of his PGA Tour career and the fifth FedEx Cup playoffs event, tying with Rory McIlroy for the most such wins.

Thanks to a storm delay, Johnson was forced to play the last two holes of his championship round in near darkness, still managing to finish with a birdie. He turned in an 8-under 63 scorecard Sunday for an 11-stroke victory.

Along the way, he recorded five eagles. No other player has made more than two in a week, per the PGA Tour. He made 23 birdies and had only three bogeys at the tournament.

That’s just absurd.