Earl Thomas Rumors: Cowboys ‘Leading Contender’ To Land Star Safety

Earl Thomas’ Ravens career reportedly is over.
Baltimore is set to part ways — either via trade or outright release — with the star safety after he punched teammate Chuck Clark during Friday’s practice, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday, citing sources. The Dallas Cowboys, whom Thomas previously has expressed desire to join, are in prime position to add the 31-year-old to their defense.
Here’s all the context you need from Schefter:
At least two other teams, the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, also will pursue Thomas, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
Thomas’ best days are behind him, but he remains a true impact player on the football field.
He is a three-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion.