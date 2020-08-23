Earl Thomas Rumors: Cowboys ‘Leading Contender’ To Land Star Safety

Earl Thomas’ Ravens career reportedly is over.

Baltimore is set to part ways — either via trade or outright release — with the star safety after he punched teammate Chuck Clark during Friday’s practice, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday, citing sources. The Dallas Cowboys, whom Thomas previously has expressed desire to join, are in prime position to add the 31-year-old to their defense.

Here’s all the context you need from Schefter:

Any team that trades for Earl Thomas also would be trading for his contract, though he could rework it to help facilitate a trade. Talks have been ongoing through the weekend but no deal so far. Either way he will not return to Baltimore. https://t.co/ZjJgn4fcUk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

Dallas is square in play on Earl Thomas, with one source going as far as to say the Cowboys “would be leading contender.” https://t.co/5cYVKoSutq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 23, 2020

At least two other teams, the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans, also will pursue Thomas, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

A few other teams to watch for #Ravens S Earl Thomas upon him being released: The #49ers and #Texans. They should be among those inquiring, along with the #Cowboys. Thomas, of course, will have a market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2020

Thomas’ best days are behind him, but he remains a true impact player on the football field.

He is a three-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion.