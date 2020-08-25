ESPN Believes This Patriot Is On Hot Seat As 2020 NFL Season Nears

It remains to be seen who will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback come Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Similar uncertainty surrounds New England’s feature back role.

Sony Michel, the Patriots’ lead RB in each of the last two seasons, currently resides on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing foot surgery over the offseason. Luckily for New England, it features one of the strongest running back corps in all of football. The group recently grew stronger — at least on paper — via the addition of veteran RB Lamar Miller.

With Michel’s health situation likely creating more opportunities for other Patriots backs, ESPN believes the 2018 first-round pick is on the hot seat as the new season approaches.

“The Patriots’ No. 1 rusher the past two seasons faces increased competition from free-agent signing Lamar Miller and 2019 third-round pick Damien Harris, with Harris taking center stage early in training camp because Michel opened on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason foot surgery,” Mike Reiss wrote for ESPN.com. “Michel, a first-round pick in 2018, isn’t in danger of being cut. But his front-line role could potentially slip away.”

Harris, who effectively red-shirted as a rookie last season, has taken advantage of his increased workload this summer. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also hinted at a larger role for the Alabama product in 2020.

Michel, of course, shouldn’t rush from back from injury, but his status in Foxboro certainly could be hampered by his time on the sideline.