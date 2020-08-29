Ex-NBA Star Cliff Robinson Dies; Former Trail Blazers Forward Was 53

The NBA is mourning the loss of an iconic player Saturday.

Cliff Robinson has died at age 53, as first announced by UConn Men’s Basketball on Twitter. A cause of death remains unclear.

Former Huskies head coach Jim Calhoun noted Robinson had a stroke about 2 1/2 years ago that impacted his ability to speak or move for several months, per the New Haven Register’s David Borges. Calhoun learned last week that Robinson had gone into a coma.

Robinson rose to fame as a member of the Huskies before making his way to the NBA for a colorful 18-season career. The man fondly nicknamed “Uncle Cliffy” spent nearly half his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, leading them to two NBA Finals.

He also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, New Jersey Nets and Golden State Warriors. Each team posted individual tributes to the late NBA star Saturday.