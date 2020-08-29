Ex-Patriots Kicker Stephen Gostkowski Worked Out For This NFL Team

The New England Patriots have a kicking competition taking place between fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser and veteran Nick Folk. And meanwhile, longtime Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski is working out for an AFC rival.

Gostkowski was released by the Patriots earlier this offseason after the 36-year-old played 14 seasons in New England.

Well, enter head coach Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans, who have been known to enjoy their share of once Foxboro talent, brought Gostkowski in for a workout Saturday, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

This is notable: the Titans worked out former Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski. He has settled in a home in Tennessee and would be a logical fit for the Titans if they add a kicker. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 29, 2020

The Titans currently have place kickers Greg Joseph and Tucker McCann on their depth chart, meaning Gostkowski would have his work cut out for himself if he entered the mix.

Gostkowski is also returning for season-ending hip surgery, which caused him to play just four games before landing on injured reserve in 2019.

The Patriots, on the other hand, employed three different kickers to replace him in 2019 — Mike Nugent, Folk and Kai Forbath — with Folk emerging as a reliable replacement and potential 2020 piece.