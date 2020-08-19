Fantasy Football 2020: 10 NFL Players To Target In Keeper Leagues

Are you looking to build your fantasy football team both for the 2020 campaign and beyond?

If you’re playing in “Dynasty” or “Keeper” leagues, each year’s draft has a heightened importance as it sets your team up for the future, as well. Good choices this year could go a long, long way.

And with that said, here’s 10 players you should target if you’re competing in such leagues:

Rookies

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs RB

The 2020 first-rounder is joining an explosive offense led by QB Patrick Mahomes. He’s also entering atop the depth chart after 2019 starter Damien Williams opted out. The LSU product is a great play for the short and long term, as he will almost certainly turn into a productive RB1 if he isn’t already.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts RB

The Colts selected Taylor No. 41 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. And while they currently have Marlon Mack atop the depth chart, many believe it won’t take long for Taylor to get the lion’s share of snaps. The Wisconsin product (2,000-plus yards each of his final two seasons) should be in play as an RB2 behind that Indianapolis offensive line.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions RB

Swift is another rookie who enters a room with one other back (Kerryon Johnson). However, he still has potential both for 2020 and beyond. The Georgia product averaged 6.6 yards per carry and 9.1 yards per reception in the SEC. He was the second running back taken in the draft, and his shiftiness makes him good choice as RB2.

J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens RB

The rich got richer when Baltimore drafted the very talented Dobbins to pair with Mark Ingram. But with the Ravens’ high-octane offense, Dobbins still has a significant opportunity in 2020. And with Ingram having just two years left on his deal, Dobbins also has massive long-term upside. He should be looked at as an RB3.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys WR

The Cowboys shocked many by selecting Lamb at No. 17 overall. The Oklahoma product, though, could be poised to elevate the Dallas offense to a new level. The lone downfall is he’s joined by Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, who each had 1,000-yard seasons in 2019. But the targets should still be there for Lamb, who might be looked at as WR3.

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos WR

Admittedly, and similarly to Lamb’s situation, Jeudy enters a Denver offense with plenty of mouths to feed. But even still, Jeudy was arguably the best wideout in a loaded receiver class. He lit it up at Alabama with his route-running ability and should be viewed as a WR3 in 2020. He has WR1 potential down the road.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers WR

We saw the productivity that Deebo Samuel had his rookie season, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Aiyuk did the same. After all, Samuel continues to recover from a foot injury, creating more of a role for Aiyuk in 2020. Kyle Shanahan’s offense relies on receivers gaining yards after the catch, which Aiyuk does well. Look to him as WR3.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals QB

We wanted to include one rookie QB and the No. 1 overall pick has a good supporting cast with receiver A.J. Green and running back Joe Mixon. Now, while Burrow will still have the learning curve, he seems like the full package. His long-term upside makes him a good choice as a QB2.

Non-rookies

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles RB

The 2019 second-rounder now sits atop the depth chart with the departure of Jordan Howard. Sanders already had a productive rookie year (179 rushes, 818 yards; 50 rec., 509 yards), and with more experience and more touches, he could be a great decision. If available, look to him as a decent RB1 or strong RB2.

Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals WR

The 2018 second-round pick could see a decline in targets from last year (108) due to the addition of DeAndre Hopkins, but he’ll still reap some benefits. Kirk should have better matchups after having posted 68 receptions for 709 yards. He’ll now face No. 2 or even No. 3 cornerbacks (Larry Fitzgerald), which could help increase his production. He should be viewed as a decent WR2 or good WR3.

