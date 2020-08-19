Fantasy Football 2020: 30 Team Names You Definitely Should Consider Using

Figuring out a name for your fantasy football team can be fun yet difficult all at once.
You probably want it to be humorous, maybe combining your favorite player and/or team with something generally witty. No pressure.
Well, if you’re struggling, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of the best team names for your 2020 season.
Here are our suggestions, in no particular order:
1. Jake Fromm State Farm
2. It Takes Tua To Tango
3. Pandemic! At The Disco
4. Quaranteam
5. Joe Burrow, Tiger King
6. Kmet The Frog
7. Hyde And Zeke
8. Country Roads Take Mahomes
9. Baby Got Dak
10. Brady Gaga (always a classic)
11. Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt
12. Zeke And Destroy
13. Kittle Big Town
14. In It Tua Win It
15. Le’Veon On A Prayer
16. All About That Bosa
17. Gronkey Kong
18. Discount Belichick
19. Steady Cams
20. Raiders Of The Lost Yards
21. O-Dell No
22. The Sony Side Of Life
23. Kamara Shy
24. Lamar The Merrier
25. Mr. Rodgers’ Neighborhood
26. Bad JuJu
27. Mayfield Of Dreams
28. Can You Diggs It?
29. You Fant Touch This
30. Silence Of The Lamb