Fantasy Football 2020: 30 Team Names You Definitely Should Consider Using

Figuring out a name for your fantasy football team can be fun yet difficult all at once.

You probably want it to be humorous, maybe combining your favorite player and/or team with something generally witty. No pressure.

Well, if you’re struggling, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of the best team names for your 2020 season.

Here are our suggestions, in no particular order:

1. Jake Fromm State Farm

2. It Takes Tua To Tango

3. Pandemic! At The Disco

4. Quaranteam

5. Joe Burrow, Tiger King

6. Kmet The Frog

7. Hyde And Zeke

8. Country Roads Take Mahomes

9. Baby Got Dak

10. Brady Gaga (always a classic)

11. Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt

12. Zeke And Destroy

13. Kittle Big Town

14. In It Tua Win It

15. Le’Veon On A Prayer

16. All About That Bosa

17. Gronkey Kong

18. Discount Belichick

19. Steady Cams

20. Raiders Of The Lost Yards

21. O-Dell No

22. The Sony Side Of Life

23. Kamara Shy

24. Lamar The Merrier

25. Mr. Rodgers’ Neighborhood

26. Bad JuJu

27. Mayfield Of Dreams

28. Can You Diggs It?

29. You Fant Touch This

30. Silence Of The Lamb