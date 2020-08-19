Fantasy Football 2020: Here Are Top 15 Kickers To Target In Your Drafts

Few things are a bigger crapshoot than drafting kickers in fantasy football.

That doesn’t mean there can’t be a method to the madness, however.

Obviously, it’s difficult to know much about — let alone legitimately analyze — half the kickers in the league. But there are plenty of kickers — particularly the one in Baltimore — who are worth paying attention to, and even worth targeting in your fantasy drafts.

With that said, here are the top 15 kickers:

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (Bye Week: 8)

This is an easy one. Tucker is the best kicker in the NFL, and one of the best of all time. He should be the first kicker off the board. Tucker hit 96.6 percent of his field goals last season.

2. Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints (Bye Week: 6)

A beneficiary of one of the NFL’s most prolific offenses, Lutz remains one of fantasy’s most reliable kickers. He converted 88.9 percent of his field goal attempts last season.

3. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (Bye Week: 10)

The field goal kicker for one of the best offenses in NFL history is a must-own. Butker connected on 89.5 percent of his field goals in 2019.

4. Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bye Week: 13)

Gay only converted on 77.1 percent of his field goals last season, but unless he loses his job, he should be a solid fantasy kicker in 2020. The Buccaneers offense should put him in plenty of positions to kick field goals and extra points.

5. Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys (Bye Week: 10)

Zuerlein left the Los Angeles Rams to sign with the Dallas Cowboys during the offseason. He has an absolute boot, and is one of fantasy’s top kickers. He did convert on just 72.7 percent of field goals last season, though.

6. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions (Bye Week: 5)

Year-in and year-out, Prater is one of the most consistent kickers in fantasy football. Prater, who connected on 83.9 percent of field goals last season, should be taken if he’s still available in your draft.

7. Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals (Bye Week: 8)

Gonzalez didn’t do much in his first two seasons, but was great in 2019, converting on 88.6 percent of field goal attempts. He also has one of the best names in football.

8. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (Bye Week: 8)

Boswell can be hit-or-miss (kickers, right?) but was really good last season, posting a 93.5 field goal percentage. Take him if he’s on the board.

9. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers (Bye Week: 11)

One of the most accurate kickers in NFL history still is serviceable both in real life and in fantasy. Gould connected on 74.2 percent of field goals in 2019.

10. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (Bye Week: 9)

Elliott is nothing to write home about, but he did convert on 84.6 percent of field goals last season. He’s just OK and probably can be added after the draft.

11. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers (Bye Week: 5)

Crosby rebounded last season — 91.7 percent on field goals — after an ugly 2018. More often than not, he’s a reliable fantasy kicker.

12. Austin Seibert, Cleveland Browns (Bye Week: 9)

Seibert was solid as a rookie, connecting on 86.2 percent of field goals. However, he did miss five extra points, which can really hurt you. He could be a solid option if the Browns offense moves the ball.

13. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans (Bye Week: 8)

Fairbairn converted on 80 percent of field goal attempts and, in basically, is the epitome of a solid kicker. Draft him if you want, but you might as well just play the waiver wire game.

14. Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings (Bye Week: 7)

Bailey was great in 2019, hitting on 93.1 percent of field goals. He’s endured plenty of rough patches though, and can be a liability.

15. Justin Rohrwasser, New England Patriots (Bye Week: 6)

Stephen Gostkowski was among fantasy’s top kickers during his time in New England, but that was with Tom Brady under center. Whether the new offense will move the ball and put Rohrwasser, a rookie, in position to kick remains to be seen. But if Rohrwasser is good, and the Patriots offense is decent, he should be a solid fantasy kicker.