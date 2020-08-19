Fantasy Football 2020: Remember These Five Players Have Opted Out Of Season

It’s been quite a busy offseason thanks to COVID-19, to say the least.

Dozens of players — including a league-high eight on the New England Patriots — have opted out of the season due to the ongoing pandemic. In fact, several big names will sit out in 2020, putting teams and fantasy football owners in quite a pickle.

With that in mind, there are several name fantasy owners should remember have opted out of the season.

Here are five of the biggest:

1. Devin Funchess (WR) — Green Bay Packers

Losing Funchess could prove to be a major loss for the Packers and fantasy owners alike. Funchess, who signed with Green Bay on April 2, was one of the only veteran receivers on the squad before opting out of the season.

Luckily, Davonte Adams still will be available. But expect players like Allen Lazar and Malik Turner to potentially help fill the gaps for the time being.

2. Travis Benjamin (WR) — San Francisco 49ers

Niners fans will have to wait at least a year to see their new receiver in action, too. His numbers have steadily declined in recent seasons, however, so this might not be as big a loss for fantasy owners as it could be for San Francisco, which sports a young receiving core of its own.

3. Matt LaCosse (TE) — New England Patriots

The Pats already are running thin at tight end to begin with, so losing LaCosse for the season certainly isn’t ideal. New England likely will have to lean on young players such as Devin Asiasi, Ryan Izzo, Jake Burt or Dalton Keene to get the job done in LaCosse’s absence. So, fantasy owners beware.

4. Allen Hurns (WR) — Miami Dolphins

This certainly is not the guy the Dolphins or fantasy owners wanted to see sit out the season. Though his numbers have been down the last few seasons, Hurns was poised for an increased role on the team in 2020. But fantasy owners will have to look elsewhere this time around.

5. Josh Doctson (WR) — New York Jets

Doctson’s debut with the Jets will have to wait a while, much to some fantasy owners’ dismay. At his best, he can post 500-plus yards and is good for at least a handful of touchdowns per season. His talents won’t be available in 2020, though, leaving fantasy owners with one less receiving option.