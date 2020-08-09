Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi is looking to rebound after a tough outing against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Eovaldi suffered his first loss of the season Tuesday against the Rays as he surrendered four earned runs on six hits over five innings pitched with four strikeouts and a walk. The right-hander takes the mound in the rubber match between Boston and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

