The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Thursday with a slate of Game 2’s on the schedule.
The Dallas Stars look to even their series against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place after falling 3-2 in Game 1.
Dallas will need to start strong in order to hold off Calgary if it wants to avoid going into a 2-0 hole, especially with Game 3 scheduled just 24 hours after puck drop Wednesday.
Here’s how to watch Flames-Stars online:
When: Thursday, Aug. 13, at 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports
More: Hurricanes Make Fitting Schedule Joke Before Game 2 Against Bruins
Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images