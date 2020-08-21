Flyers-Canadiens Live Stream: Watch Playoffs Game 6 Online

There’s a good kind of nasty brewing ahead of a pivotal Game 6 between the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens.

The two teams will resume their Stanley Cup playoff first-round series Friday night in the Toronto bubble, as Philly again tries to close out the upstart Habs.

Montreal, despite being the 12th-ranked team in the conference, played its way into the actual playoffs and has displayed a good amount of push-back against the Flyers. That culminated with an impressive Game 5 win that had no shortage of bad blood that has spilled into the press, as well.

Here’s how to watch Game 6 of the Flyers-Canadiens series.

When: Friday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports