After the Flyers delivered the first punch in their best-of-seven series with the Canadiens, Montreal responded with a haymaker.
Philadelphia narrowly claimed the series opener of this first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series to the tune of a 2-1 win. The Canadiens emphatically answered the bell in Game 2, cruising to a 5-0 rout at Scotiabank Arena.
The series deadlock will be broken Sunday night when the two teams meet for Game 3. Here’s how to watch the game online:
When: Sunday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
More NHL: David Pastrnak “50/50 At Best” To Play In Bruins-Hurricanes Game 4
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images