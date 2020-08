Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff run got off to a roller coaster start.

The B’s topped the Carolina Huricanes 4-3 in Game 1 of their 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round series on Wednesday afternoon. Patrice Bergeron’s goal in double-overtime sealed the win for the B’s as David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and David Krejci also scored.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava shares the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images