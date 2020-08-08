Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been over a year since Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room, and one former Angels staff member is being charged.

The Los Angeles pitcher was found unresponsive in his hotel room after choking on his own vomit due to a mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system. Skaggs was just 27 years old.

According to ESPN, Eric Kay “has been charged by the Drug Enforcement Agency with illegally supplying drugs” to the pitcher. Kay, the former director of communications for the Angels, appeared in court Friday and was charged with “illegal possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, a controlled substance.”

An affidavit obtained by ESPN revealed Skaggs text Kay on June 30 asking for pills to be delivered to where he was staying. He died July 1.

Skaggs’ family issued a statement through their attorney:

“We are relieved that no one else who was supplied drugs by this Angels executive met the same fate as Tyler,” part of it read. “While nothing will replace the loss of Tyler, we are very grateful to federal prosecutors for their diligent and ongoing work.”

Kay could face up to 20 years in jail.

