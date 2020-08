Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston has some of the best restaurants to catch a game.

NESN video crews traveled to the downtown Boston area Thursday to check out all of the outdoor seating available at multiple establishments, including Bell In Hand, Hennessey’s, Sons of Boston and Ned Devine’s.

Check out some of the best spots in the Fenway area in the video above from “Friday Night Fenway,” presented by Budweiser.