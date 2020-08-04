Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say Gardner Minshew is not happy about missing out on the first day of practice.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was held back from Monday’s practice after being placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday. He spent a little more than a day in quarantine before returning to the active roster Tuesday morning.

Minshew addressed the incident with reporters after practice, and he did so in the most Gardner Minshew-way possible.

“It was brutal, dude,” he said, per ESPN. “Like, yesterday would have been like the first day of school, you know. Had my outfit picked out and everything, had to stay at home. That sucked, missed out on playing with all my friends.

“But yeah did not contract the virus. Took one look at me and ran the other way. It was probably in its best interests, so here we are, we’re back on Tuesday ready to roll, excited to go play some football.”

At least someone’s maintaining a healthy sense of humor.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images