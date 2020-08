Who’s ready for Game 2?

The Boston Bruins look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. And what better way to get yourself ready for the game than reliving the Game 1 win?

How about some highlights from the Bruins 3-2 win while players are mic’d up?

The NHL released a two-minute clip of some of the best sound bytes from Sunday’s game. Check it out:

Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET.