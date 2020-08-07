Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks officially will enter the NBA Playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed.

And while the Bucks certainly will have a plethora of teams — Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers — gunning for them, Antetokounmpo believes only one team could get in their way of an NBA Finals appearance.

That team? The Bucks.

“I think the biggest challenge for us is ourselves,” the 2019 Most Valuable Player said, per ESPN.

“How are we going to play? How hard are we going to play? Are we going to play for one another? Are we going to defend hard? Are we going to be able to rebound the ball? Are we going to be able to make the extra effort? Are we going to dive on the floor?,” Antetokounmpo continued. “It’s all about us. It’s all about us.”

The Bucks roared back for a victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday, moving to 2-2 since the NBA restarted its season in Orlando. The Boston Celtics, specifically, currently are the No. 3 seed, and could certainly see the Bucks in the postseason.

The first round of the NBA Playoffs is scheduled to start Aug. 17.

