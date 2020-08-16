Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Blackhawks’ backs are against the wall.

Chicago finds itself on the brink of elimination down 3-0 in its first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Vegas Golden Knights. After a three-goal loss in the series opener, the Hawks fell by one in both Games 2 and 3.

The sides will meet Sunday night inside the NHL’s Edmonton bubble. Here’s how to Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game 4 online:

When: Sunday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images