The Blackhawks’ backs are against the wall.
Chicago finds itself on the brink of elimination down 3-0 in its first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Vegas Golden Knights. After a three-goal loss in the series opener, the Hawks fell by one in both Games 2 and 3.
The sides will meet Sunday night inside the NHL’s Edmonton bubble. Here’s how to Golden Knights vs. Blackhawks Game 4 online:
When: Sunday, Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
