The Golden Knights will try to move one game to closer to the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed Thursday night against the Blues.
Vegas and St. Louis will play its second game of the round-robin tournament as the Golden Knights look to improve to 2-0. The Blues still are looking for their first win after Nazem Kadri’s last-second buzzer-beater goal lifted the Colorado Avalanche to victory.
Here’s how to watch Golden Knights vs. Blues online:
When: Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NHL Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images