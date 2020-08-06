Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Golden Knights will try to move one game to closer to the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed Thursday night against the Blues.

Vegas and St. Louis will play its second game of the round-robin tournament as the Golden Knights look to improve to 2-0. The Blues still are looking for their first win after Nazem Kadri’s last-second buzzer-beater goal lifted the Colorado Avalanche to victory.

Here’s how to watch Golden Knights vs. Blues online:

When: Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images